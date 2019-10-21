End of an era: Crews to raise Durham’s famous ‘can opener’ bridge

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A famous Durham bridge known for ripping the tops off of trucks — a bridge that even has its own website — will be getting raised up this week, Durham transportation officials said.

The North Carolina Railroad Overpass at Gregson Street, also known as the “can opener” or the “11 foot 8 bridge,” will be getting raised up with construction beginning on Wednesday and running through at least Nov. 5.

The construction will end an era of drivers not paying attention to signs and flashing lights warning them of the bridge’s height and then having the top of their truck torn off.

The Durham Transportation Department released information on road closures and detours due to the work.

According to DTD, southbound Gregson through traffic will need to use Morgan Street, Main Street, Buchanan Boulevard and Chapel Hill Street. Brightleaf Square businesses and parking will still be accessible from Gregson Street while the construction is underway.

If you need to access the Wexford/Chesterfield parking garage on W. Pettigrew Street, you will need to use Chapel Hill Street, Duke Street, Memorial Street, and then turn right on Gregson Street (which will be a temporary two-way street) and then turn left at the temporary all-way stop at Pettigrew Street.

According to DTD, driver and emergency vehicles will be able to drive on the gravel portion of Pettigrew Street between Duke and Gregson streets as an alternate route to the deck.

The Peace Street Bridge in downtown Raleigh is still tearing tops off of trucks if you’re a fan of that sort of thing.

