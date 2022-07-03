DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “We are so glad to be back!”

Those are the words from EnoFest Director Greg Bell on Saturday. Bell, who looks forward to the tradition every year, said it’s a celebration that’s been going on since 1980.

He said the goal is to spotlight the Eno River, a river that provides drinking water for much of the Triangle region.

During the event on Saturday, Bell said, “What we’re doing here today is trying to raise awareness about the river, raise awareness about ways to take care of it, and try to have a good time.”

Bell said the Eno River Association, a grassroots organization that works to conserve and protect the natural, cultural and historic resources of the Eno River basin, puts on the event annually.

However, Bell said there were some changes to the celebration during the pandemic when they offered a virtual experience.

It made it that more exciting to bring the event back to its full original form.

The festival at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham includes more than 65 artists and four stages for live music, as well as food, crafts, workshops and more.

Suzy Lawrence, who lives near Chapel Hill, said it’s not the first time she has come to the festival. Lawrence, who is an avid hiker and loves to spend time at the Eno River, said, “It’s a wonderful river and a great fundraiser.”

Money raised during the event directly supports efforts to protect the river as well as healthy forests, wildlife and open spaces.

The festival will reboot again on Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People who plan to attend can take advantage of a shuttle bus at the Durham County Memorial Stadium.

There is no parking on site except for bicycles and the disabled.

Tickets are available at the gate and online by clicking here.