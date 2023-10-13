DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 lives have been lost to gun violence in the City of Durham so far this year, and advocates say enough is enough.

Just last week, 30-year-old Angela Risi, a Duke University graduate student, died in a shooting at her home on Worth Street.

CBS 17 spoke with her father over the phone last Friday.

“I don’t even know what I’m going through,” Matt Risi said. “Just waves of emotion and grief. And then, you have to pull yourself together to take care of things.”

On Thursday afternoon, a shooting on Broadway Street downtown left two men seriously injured.

According to police statistics through early October, the city has seen 690 shootings compared to 585 during the same timeframe last year.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews said technology formerly known as ShotSpotter is helping to track a greater number of incidents.

Though the amount of people shot is on the decline, dozens of minors are still being impacted.

DeWarren Langley leads a local nonprofit dedicated to assisting minority boys and young men.

“We are not doing enough to connect with, support, mentor, guide these young people so that paths of violence are not the choice,” the Charles Hamilton Houston Foundation executive director said.

The violence is impacting families and communities in multiple ways.

“[I’m] sad for [Angela] that her life was cut short and she wasn’t able to share her talents and her art,” Risi said.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., a vigil against violence will take place at Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church to remember all the lives lost to gun violence in 2022, not only in the city but the county as well.