‘Enough is enough’: Almost 200 people shot in Durham this year, community calls for change

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — So far this year, 189 people have been shot in the Bull City, and six individuals have been shot within the last week alone.

On Wednesday morning, a man was shot and car jacked about 6 a.m. in the 4900-block of Page Road at the Featherstone Village Apartment complex.

Police say about 3 p.m. on Tuesday a man was shot in a vehicle in the 500 block of Green Street.

Three people were shot in a vehicle on Monday about 5:30 pm near the intersection of Umstead and Dawkins streets.

And on Sunday a 16-year-old girl was shot behind a house on South Plum Street.

Durham Police say so far this year there have been 158 shooting incidents and in 20 of those incidents two or more people have been shot.

In recent months many of the people who have been shot include teenagers and children.

On July 14, 12-year-old Tyvien McLean was shot when a bullet went through a second story window and hit him at Cornwallis Road Apartments. McLean died the following week.

On August 23rd, 15-year-old Michael Harris was shot and killed outside Seven Oaks Apartments.

“It’s at the point where they’re starting to target our kids and that’s not good at all,” said Ashley Canady, president of McDougald Terrace.

Canady is a concerned mother who lives at the public housing complex.

She said a couple weeks ago a drive-by shooter opened fire in her neighborhood and her four-year-old daughter was outside.

“She was standing outside playing and some random bullets were fired,” Canady said. “You just have to tuck and roll, that’s what you have to do.”

Thankfully her daughter was not hit, but Canady argues that the city should invest in a community center for the McDougald Terrace community.

“I just want it to stop, because I don’t want to lose any more children, it’s enough,” Canady said. “Until they get something for the teenagers and people to do we’re going to continue to have the same cycle.”

City leaders in Durham have said before that the pandemic and joblessness could be to blame for a recent spike in gun violence.

However, feuds between different gangs in the area are also linked to some of the shootings, according to a search warrant recently released by police.

Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony Middleton said the city is looking at ways to address the root causes of this violence.

He said he is also pushing to expand Durham County’s violence interrupter program, a program where folks previously involved in gang life can work to get folks not to retaliate when violence happens.

“Our hope is that in saturating the community with folks that have these type of credentials and these types of relationships, that they can squash some of these beasts out on the street,” Middleton said. “We’re hoping that will have an impact.”

During the Durham City Council work session on September 10, council will be further discussing the possibility of approving a six-month free trial of ShotSpotter Technology. It’s a gunshot-detecting technology geared toward helping police respond quicker to shootings.

Durham Police said they have increased patrols in areas where they have seen the most violence.

Members of the Violent Crime Task Force is focused specifically on solving these cases.