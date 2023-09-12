DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Erosion in a Durham neighborhood lead to a sewer spill, The City of Durham announced Tuesday.

At about 11:03 a.m. Monday, officials said staff with the city’s Department of Water Management were called to a sewer pipe overflowing on the 620 block of Homeland Avenue near Elmira Avenue Park.

When they arrived, they said they found about 2,585 gallons of untreated wastewater flowing into the nearby Third Fork Creek.

Erosion caused a sewer line to separate, which caused the overflow, according to the City of Durham.

Officials said crews were able to stop the spill at about 7:30 p.m. by jetting the sewer main, damming the creek downstream and pumping the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system.

They said there were no observed hazards to persons, property or the environment.

According to the city, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Tuesday as required by state regulations and law.