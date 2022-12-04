DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From the drinks, to the menus and the big TV’s, it may look like your typical bar.

However, Glen Swan, the owner of Bad Machines in downtown Durham, said there’s a big, unique difference.

“We are electronic sports, and no one is doing that right now. Especially in the sporting. We have sports bars all around. So, we are different and unique because we are covering electronic sports,” he explained.

Instead of your traditional basketball or football games playing on the TV screens, people who come out watch video gamers compete against each other.

This week, Swan opened Bad Machines Esports Bar. He said it’s the first Esports bar in the state.

“We want to cultivate more of an Esports lounge area where those who are both fans of Esports and those who may compete, maybe even professionally or locally. They can have a place where they can come out and hang out,” Swan said.

Esports is already growing in popularity, especially in the Triangle.

In September, CBS 17 reported the Town of Morrisville and Wake Tech partnered together to create a program dedicated to it.

Goldman Sachs estimates the esports industry will generate $3 billion in revenue this year.

“It’s pretty much the new wave of sporting for younger kids. A lot of it is very competitive, strategic thinking, a lot of teamwork. A lot of colleges like NC State, UNC, ECU, all of them are starting to invest in it and it’s opening up a whole new area of careers,” Swan mentioned.

Swan said they are planning to do shows and bring in professional gamers so fans can see them up close.

He also said they are open to feedback so they help continue to grow the Esports community.