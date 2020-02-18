Ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks at Duke ahead of book release

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University welcomed former National Security Adviser John Bolton this week.



Bolton and his upcoming book have been a talking point around President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

Monday, Bolton’s talk at Duke touched on his history serving under different administrations and his take on issues, including Iran and North Korea.

Bolton made references to his book, but didn’t dive into many details.

When asked if he agreed with President Trump that his call with the Ukrainian president was ‘Perfect,’ Bolton replied, “You’ll love Chapter 14.”

Durham resident Pat Buckley wanted to hear if Bolton would reveal any new details. Overall, he believed the event was a good opportunity.

“I think he played it very close to the chest,” Buckley said. “I think it’s an appropriate thing for an institution like Duke to do, for colleges to do. To get different viewpoints on controversial things.”

The same goes for Karen Blyth, who also hoped to hear new details from Bolton.

“I think everyone’s going to be interested in knowing what information is in his book,” Blyth said. “He is a very articulate leader, and I think he had nice sense of humor. I think Duke did a wonderful job of bringing him here, and opening up the discussion.”



Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the event.

“We need to be providing a counter-narrative that not everyone thinks this way, and his views shouldn’t be legitimized by the student body,” Duke first year student Lily Levin said.

When asked about charges of Islamophobia, Bolton answered, “It’s absolutely false.”

According to Amazon, Bolton’s book is expected to be released next month.

In the meantime, Bolton is scheduled to speak at Vanderbilt University later this week.

