Expectant mothers prepare to have children in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Many expectant mothers across the Triangle who are preparing to have a baby in the midst a pandemic are concerned about what to expect in the delivery room.

Health care professionals tell CBS 17 that new delivery guidelines are in place and that it is still very safe to give birth at the hospital.

Brittany Marino is 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, and, of course, she has a name picked out.

“We are going to name him Nico,” Marino said. “My husband’s family is Italian so he wanted to kind of stick with the Italian names. My daughter’s name is Sophia and we thought those two went well together.’

Marino said her birth plan was going well, but then the COVID-19 outbreak hit in March.

“Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be giving birth during a pandemic,” Marino said.

Marino said she now has a lot of questions about what to expect.

“For instance, is my husband going to be allowed to come in to the hospital with me? If we are allowed into the hospital, is he allowed to leave?” Marino said.

Marino said she also has concerns about if it is safe to have a child in the midst of this pandemic.

“I think that’s one of my biggest concerns,” Marino said. “I don’t worry just for me and my baby. I worry for the healthcare providers and the nurses.”

Dr. Brian Brimmage is an OB-GYN who deliveries babies at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh.

“The process of delivery itself hasn’t really changed all that much,” Brimmage said.

However, he said extra precautions are being taken in the delivery room. For instance, he said all staff are now wearing PPE. He said the mom in labor is encouraged to wear a mask as well if she can tolerate it.

Also, Brimmage said there can only be one support person in the delivery room with the mom and that person is not allowed to leave once they get there.

Unfortunately, he said this means no other visitors are allowed.

“I just hope that people understand that we’re doing this under an abundance of caution because we want to be as aggressive as possible,” Brimmage said.

As far as if pregnant women should get tested for COVID-19, Brimmage said that is not happening at UNC Rex Hospital. However, he said that could change in the future.

As for Marino, she said she is just taking it day-by-day.

“We’re just getting ready for the baby like normal, but trying to prepare as best as possible for any weird things that might come up because of the pandemic,” Marino said.

