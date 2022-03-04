DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Vice President Kamala Harris came to Durham to talk about jobs and labor unions, she brought up a big number.

“Our task force proposed nearly 70 actions that the executive branch can take,” she said earlier this week. “Seventy.”

Then she continued, “And so we then developed these 70 proposals to protect the rights of workers in the public and private sector to make sure that workers are able to organize and bargain collectively.”

What she’s referring to is the set of proposals made by a Biden Administration team on organized labor that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.

But how many of those recommendations can actually make a significant impact?

It’s complicated.

“For a lot of private sector workers, their ability to meaningfully exercise that right has really been limited,” John Quinterno said, a professor at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, who is also an expert on employment. “So the challenge is, how do we bring that, how do we strengthen those rights?”

Many of the proposals focus on the federal government.

Some departments — from Defense to Labor — wouldn’t be allowed to spend federal contract dollars on anti-union activities. Union organizers can speak to employees of four agencies on federal property.

Other recommendations include making workers more aware of their rights and enforcing labor laws that are already on the books.

Quinterno called them helpful but said it “by itself is not going to fundamentally undo the larger problems.”

“While they did lay out a great number of proposals, these are only actions that the executive branch can take really within itself,” he said.

Quinterno continued, “A lot of them are informational — we’re going to try to encourage or better inform private-sector workers about their rights. And that may be helpful around the margins. But I don’t think anything in here fundamentally transforms or undoes the decades-long erosion in union rights that have occurred.”

The bigger question might be this: Why come to North Carolina to continue making that case?

The state has the second-lowest rate of union membership in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just 2.6 percent of workers in North Carolina are union members, and only South Carolina (1.7 percent) has a lower one.

And more significantly, North Carolina state law bans state and local government employees from collectively bargaining with their employers.

“In terms of ‘would this move the needle’, really, on North Carolina’s private-sector unionization number? Probably not,” Quinterno said. “Because again … if you’re not directly changing labor law, and you are essentially trying to model good behavior, and also sort of use that bully pulpit, as they said, it doesn’t remove any of the bottlenecks that make it hard for workers who want to form a union to organize, to have an election, to win the election to get to a first contract. It doesn’t take away a lot of the legal issues that will that allow employers to really interfere with the rights of individual workers to form a union.”