RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Millennials across the country have grown up, gotten older and saved enough money to begin buying houses.

A new study finds more millennials — those between 27 and 42 years old — are homeowners than renters, at least in the dozens of metropolitan areas across the country that were evaluated.

But there’s one place where that’s not the case — the Triangle.

The study says just 33 percent of millennials in Durham own homes, one of the smallest shares in the country.

That rate is higher in Raleigh, where 45 percent of millennials are homeowners — but still not quite up to the national average, flying in the face of another study that tagged the city and the area as one of the nation’s top places for first-time homebuyers.

Across the country, 52 percent of millennials own homes, joining the Baby Boomers and Generation X as owner-majority generations.

The study finds the number of millennial homeowners increased by 64 percent from 2017-22, after more than 7 million people in that age group bought homes.

“One of the things that we were kind of surprised at is the amount of percentage growth that we’ve seen in the millennial ranks,” said Doug Ressler of Yard Matrix, a real estate data research firm.

Roberto Quercia, a housing expert at the University of North Carolina and the distinguished professor in the university’s department of city and regional planning, says he found the study “interesting”, pointing to a correlation between average age of each generation with when home owners became the majority in it.

The study says the average millennial was 34 when they became an owner-majority generation in 2022 — older than both the Baby Boomers, who were on average 33 when it happened in 1987, and Gen-X, which was 32 in 2003.

“I don’t think there’s a big story to tell” about that.

He says what’s more important is WHERE.

“If you look at the smaller metro areas, that’s what the millennials are buying,” Quercia said, pointing to Hickory and Morganton as having some of the highest millennial-ownership rates in the state.

That’s decidedly not the case for Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte and the state’s other large cities. None of them are owner-majorities for millennials, with Charlotte the closest at 49 percent.

The share of millennials owning homes in Durham, for example, grew by just 2 percent during the past five years, the study found.

“Raleigh (and) Durham is a hot area right now, so it’s sucking in a lot of migration, but at the same time, it’s not catching up in terms of supply,” Ressler said. “So that type of thing makes the availability of the existing units even pricier.”

Quercia points to some more factors, from the limited supply of houses to decisions by Apple and Google to bring hubs to the Triangle to the general attractiveness of the area.

“You can find affordability, obviously, the farther you go from the Triangle,” he said. “So it’s unfortunate, but I think that’s where the millennials are going.”

So where is the trend headed in the future?

Ressler said he expects it to swing back toward renters.

He’s bracing for a 12-to-18-month recession to begin by the end of the year and last into 2025.

That, he says, will “make new supply stock less affordable,” especially with as many as 950,000 apartments becoming available to “present rental opportunities, as opposed to buying.”