Faith leaders and mental health expert hold ‘scream night’ at Durham church to release pandemic blues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Durham hosted an unconventional gathering Saturday — a “scream night” for people to let out any pent-up emotions.

Psychologist and Methodist deacon Dr. Laura Crosskey brought the idea to Durham after seeing similar events in other parts of the country.

Crosskey said that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation, anxiety and frustration has built up to a boiling point for many people.

She said the goal of the scream night was to help people release that tension in a safe way with other community members.

“So we’re just hoping to give people an authentic place to express themselves and honor that this is what we’re struggling with together,” Crosskey said. “And to honor also the intention of just trying to find healing even if it’s just release.”

Crosskey said another lesson she wants people to take away from the event is to not hold emotions inside, to express mental health needs reach out for help.