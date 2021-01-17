Families, activists hold protest demanding Durham Housing Authority fix problems

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a dozen residents and activists took to the streets on Sunday morning calling on Durham Housing Authority officials to step down or do something to address the ongoing problems in their apartments.

The group met on Mozelle Street at the Scattered Sites public housing complex about 11 a.m. where they held signs and demanded better living conditions at multiple public housing complexes in the Bull City.

As CBS 17 previously reported, families who live at Hoover Road have complained about issues with rats, leaky pipes, bulging ceilings, and heat that doesn’t always work.

Also, families who live at Scattered Sites have had problems with hot water heaters leaking, leaky pipes, and stoves not working properly. These families argue that they have reported these issues to the Durham Housing Authority, but they said nothing has been to done to address all the issues.

Protesters Sunday called for housing authority officials to resign or do something to address the problems.

In addition to concerns with conditions inside the apartments, the protesters also talked about issues with gun violence in some of these public housing communities.

“All of these communities have went down and these families are terrified,” Smith said. “It’s not just the violence, it’s the living conditions and that’s what causes a lot of the violence. Nobody should have to live like this.”

Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott told CBS 17 on Sunday afternoon that DHA receives numerous work orders on a daily basis and that priority is placed on issues that present a health or safety risk to the residents.

Scott said crews have gotten further behind on completing work orders due to COVID-19 delays from earlier in the year.

He said they have brought on additional staff to help with the backlog and they are making efforts to hire licensed contractors to help with the repairs.