Families at McDougald Terrace remain displaced as 2 other complexes are inspected

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents who evacuated a Durham affordable housing community due to carbon monoxide concerns remain displaced after almost two weeks. Those families may remain displaced for at least another week.

Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said Thursday that hotel stays would be extended for evacuated McDougald Terrace families for at least another week.

He added that services, such as stipends and transportation, will still be offered.

Scott said families would remain displaced for at least another week on Jan. 10. Crews then still had 127 unoccupied units left to inspect.

“I know it’s been very challenging for our residents,” Scott said. “We’re trying to match up as many resources and connections as we can to ease the stress of having to deal with this rather sudden move.”

Two people were temporarily relocated from Hoover Road. Scott said 21 stoves had to be replaced out of the 54 units at the complex. Six gas leaks were repaired, as well.

At Oxford Manor, 58 of 172 units have been inspected. There were 23 issues found, primarily involving stoves. Gas was shut off and the stoves were replaced, allowing residents to remain in place.

