Families excited as Museum of Life and Science in Durham reopens after several months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Museum of Life and Science welcomed families back inside for the first time since March on Saturday.

“It’s neat to see how many kids are just coming in and they’re excited to come in and just walk through the doors,” said Matt Pusateri, Marketing Manager for the Museum of Life and Science.

Parents tell CBS 17 they were just as excited as their children to spend the day at the museum again.

“I just wanted the kids to come out and see something besides the four walls at home,” said Vasshals Blacknall, who brought her son and daughter to the museum.

“They are absolutely ecstatic,” said Alexandra Pain, of Chapel Hill. “It honestly brings tears to my eyes because it’s been really hard this summer.”

Things look a little different inside the museum. Some exhibits are closed, while others have been rearranged to create more space.

Capacity is limited, and children 5 and older are required to wear a mask — with no exceptions.

“We don’t want to have to turn anyone away, we don’t want to have to tell anyone they can’t come in. But ultimately, we had to make a decision that was right by the science and by our health experts,” Pusateri said of why the museum has the mask policy.

Parents said the extra precautions make them feel more at ease, and while keeping masks on their children is a challenge, many say it’s a small sacrifice for a day of fun at the museum.

For more information on the museum, visit, https://www.lifeandscience.org/

