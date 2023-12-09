DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families who have lost loved ones to gun violence in Durham gathered together Saturday afternoon for a community vigil and balloon release in memory of the lives that have been lost in the city.

“We’re asking and demanding justice for everybody. The gun violence in Durham is unbelievable,” said Judith Montes de Oca.

Montes de Oca lost her 22-year-old daughter Emily to gun violence last year.

“She was an amazing soul,” de Oca said Saturday.

The de Oca family joined several others in similar positions Saturday.

Emily’s family has attended several vigils since her passing, stressing the impact it’s had as they continue to mourn her loss.

“They’re helping us. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining, or cold, or hot, they’re always here. The community is amazing. They give us a lot of support,” Montes de Oca said.

In addition to supporting each other, the vigil was also an opportunity to remember the 49 people who have been killed in the city so far this year.

“Something needs to be done,” said Rev. Annette Love from the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham.

Love stressed that events like Saturday’s vigil, which embrace the importance of community, can make a difference.

“Everybody has to get involved, we cannot do this alone, and we need to get that mindset. It’s going to take all of us to get this work done and to stop this gun violence. We’ve got to figure it out,” Love said.

This year’s 49 homicides in the city are slightly higher than last year. City data shows that 46 people were killed in 2022.