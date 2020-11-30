Families in Durham apartment complex dealing with mold, rotting walls protest about conditions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people gathered outside of Wilson Property Management in Raleigh on Monday afternoon calling for better living conditions in their apartment units at Garden Terrace Apartments in Durham.

The families held signs in both English and Spanish asking that the property managers do something about the “unlivable” conditions they said they have been forced live in for years.

Some families who did not want to go on camera walked CBS 17 through their apartments where mold and fungus are growing on the walls.

The tenants told CBS 17 this is happening because water condenses on their poorly insulated walls which creates mold.

“People can get sick from the mold, and I don’t want to see anyone get sick from that,” one tenant said.

One man showed CBS 17 his apartment where there are holes in the ceiling.

“I have to put a pan under the ceiling every night to make sure that the water doesn’t leak on my refrigerator or anything else,” he said.

Families who live in the apartments said they have asked their landlord to do something about these issues but nothing has been done.

Some of the tenants sent a letter to the owners of the property, DTI Holdings, on Nov. 13 asking for fit, habitable living conditions.

After waiting for two weeks and not getting a response, the tenants decided to go to Wilson Property Management to protest and demand something be done.

Jonathan Dayan, owner of DTI Holdings Management which owns the property, and Beth Black, owner of Wilson Property Management that manages the property, came outside and listened to the concerns.

Black said she was not aware that multiple apartment units had issues with mold and fungus.

“We knew about it in one specifically and we ask that we move them to another unit,” Black said. “That’s why I want a list, I’m asking them to meet with me to get a list.”

Black said she plans to meet with each tenant individually to try to fix the problems.

“Now we are going to take the steps, we’re going to get exactly what the issue is, go out there, do an inspection of that specific unit, and get a plan to get the work going,” Black said.