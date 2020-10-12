Families mourn 2 Durham men killed in NC party bus shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two families Sunday night mourned the loss of Durham men Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley and Randy Hargraves.

Their families say the pair were working on a party bus traveling from Durham through Greensboro on Friday night when they say someone on board shot and killed them.

Both men leave behind children.

The families say they haven’t slept since the deadly shooting happened. They say the people on board the party bus were customers who booked the service.

They never expected a night of work would led to such tragedy.

“This is not easy for any of us nobody is OK. This was unexpected. Keyshawn’s smile was something we looked forward to on a daily basis it was our sunshine and the sun hasn’t shined since he left us,” said Alisha, victims aunt and the sister of Keyshawn’s father who was driving the bus.

The family says Cooley’s father was driving the bus, he doesn’t want to be identified yet.

Cooley was there to learn the business and one day take over. Hargraves was a close family friend and business partner. Cooley’s father was not injured in the shooting.

“My brother was not shot but mentally he is not OK. He is extremely traumatized — he watched his son take his last breath and was there when he lost his best friend, so no, he’s not OK,” said Alisha.

The family isn’t sure why the men were shot or if they knew the shooter.

“Whatever that issue was, whatever caused that it wasn’t worth their lives,” said Alisha.

The suspect is in the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation is underway.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses links to their go fund me accounts are below.

Hargraves-Cooley Family Memorial Fund

Keyshawn Lorenzo Cooley Memorial Fund

Randy Lee Hargraves, Jr aka Lee

