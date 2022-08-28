DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A nonprofit organization honored the families of fallen service members Saturday in Durham.

The Gold Star Family Dinner committee invited the public to support Gold Star Family members — including spouses, parents and siblings — and their community at the annual event.

It was held at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park.

Organizers say people from throughout North Carolina gathered to give recognition and make new connections while relaxing and enjoying a dinner.

The event also included a presentation of colors and gifts for the families.

The Gold Star Family Dinner was founded this year by The Purple Heart Foundation of NC, and the Military Order of The Purple Heart Department of North Carolina.

It is operated 100 percent by volunteers who host the annual appreciation dinner for families of fallen service members.

For more information about Gold Star Family Dinner or to register, volunteer or sponsor, click here.