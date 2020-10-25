Families of those slain in Durham gather to seek end to gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — So far this year more than 250 people have been shot in Durham.

With shootings up 40 percent, some families are doing what they can to take back the streets of Durham.

Several families who have lost someone to gun violence met in front of the Durham Police Department Saturday afternoon.

They held signs with pictures of those who have been shot killed in the city.

They’re calling on leaders to do more to stop the violence.

But they’re also asking the community to do their part, too.

As several of the recent shooting victims have been teens and young adults, the families say the community needs to help steer young people away from gangs and other violent activity.

“They’re getting them at 19-years-old and their grooming them to be killers and to be drug dealers and stuff like that and that’s what we’re trying to stop,” said the mother of a slain child, Tammy Goodman. “We want these young people to know that we’re here for you.”

The group says they’ll continue to hold a “Guns Down, Hearts Up” rally every Saturday until they see a change in violence in Durham.