DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday afternoon wasn’t just a grocery run for Walkiria Castillo.

“I still come here because I pick up for more families because they don’t have transportation,” she said.

Castillo along with dozens of families showed up at Parkwood United Methodist Church in Durham on Thursday for a food distribution event.

“Things like this definitely help to ease things,” Kristen Tinsley mentioned as she waited in line.

Volunteers loaded up fresh produce, bread, canned drinks, and some baked goods.

“Twice a month on Thursdays we get truck from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and we invite anyone that wants to come to come and get food,” explained Pastor Sharon Schulze.

Schulze is with Parktown Food Hub, the organization responsible for this effort.

Since 2019 they’ve worked to feed families in need. Right now, Schulze says they serve about 4,000 people monthly, which she said equals to about a thousand families.

“With the recent situation in cuts in SNAP benefits and inflation, it seems to be hitting everybody more. So, one of the reasons we don’t ask questions is we don’t believe it is our business to judge when some is in need,” Schulze explained.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than a million people are facing food insecurity statewide.

Right now, the state is in the early stages of its nutrition security action plan. The goal is to reduce food insecurity.

“We might have some thoughts about the food system and how it works but right now we are taking a lot of things that would go to waste and give it,” Schulze said.

NCDHHS said its goal is to decrease food insecurity from 10.9 percent to 10 percent by next December.