Families ring in 2020 with late-night bowling in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday night, bowling centers were packed in Durham as families came out to celebrate New Year’s Eve and take advantage of discount specials.

All of the bowling lanes were full at Mardi Gras Bowling on Farrington Road in Durham.

The bowling center offered different discounts starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and running until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Families bowled under the neon lights and listened to a live DJ play dance music throughout the evening.

“It’s a nice group activity that’s reasonable for families and fun,” said Traci Adams, a parent who brought her children out to bowl.

Some told CBS 17 that New Year’s is a time to reflect on the year that’s passed.

“It’s nostalgic, to look back and remember what you did and what happened throughout the year and to reflect,” said Mya Eaton, a parent who brought her family out to bowl.

Some said its also a chance to look ahead to the new year and some people shared their new year’s resolutions with CBS 17.

“My new year’s resolution is to be a better kid,” said Luka Ersac.

“There’s no real resolution I have, I just want to be a good mom and have a good life,” Eaton said.

