Family awaits justice as suspect in deadly Durham shooting remains on the run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Maria Cortez Luna and her family are still waiting for justice and closure.

On Saturday it had been one week since police say Maria’s sister Jessica Cortez Luna, 27, was shot and killed by her boyfriend Jorge Gomez who remains on the run.

Maria believes Gomez is in Mexico but fears he may come back.

“We are just on the lookout. Everytime I see a truck like his I look to see if it’s him. I’m kind of scared for our lives too. We don’t know where he could be,” said Maria Cortez Luna.

Maria Cortez Luna says her sister was in an abusive relationship with Gomez for six years. She says the shooting happened in front of one of Jessica’s four children who is still trying to process it.

“He told my mom what happened but he’s been asking about his mom. He thinks that she’s in the hospital,” said Maria Cortez Luna.

The family wants to help domestic violence survivors. They’re focusing on keeping Jessica Cortez Luna’s memory alive for the children as they wait for answers.

However they have a message for the person responsible for their pain.

“We want him to turn himself in because that’s the only way he’s going to bring peace to our family that’s the least he can do,” said Maria Cortez Luna.

A funeral is planned for Jessica Cortez Luna for Monday.