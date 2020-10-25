Family awakened after truck crashes into Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family’s son discovered a pickup truck had slammed into their home in Durham early Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident happened in the 6600 block of Herndon Road, according to authorities.

A large white pickup truck hit a vehicle parked outside and then slammed into the front of a house.

A couple and their son were home at the time — with the son coming downstairs to check out the damage first.

The family’s daughter later spoke about the incident.

“My parents were sleeping upstairs, my brother was awake and he heard something like squeaking like a really big sound — like a really big bang,” said Su Han.

“Thankfully the people are safe and they didn’t get hurt so that was a good thing and I’m very glad that they didn’t get hurt,” she added.