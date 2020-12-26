Family displaced after Durham home heavily damaged by fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Durham caught fire from discarded fireplace ashes Saturday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced the day after Christmas, officials say.

The fire was reported at a two-story home at 12:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hulon Drive, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“On arrival, firefighters reported a two-story residential structure with heavy fire showing from the garage and second floor of the building,” the news release said.

There were 35 firefighters dispatched to fight the blaze, which was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire caused “heavy damage throughout the home,” the release said.

Photo by Durham Fire Division Chief Jeff Roberts

Two adults and three children were displaced. No one was injured.

Durham fire officials shared advice about dealing with ashes from a fireplace.

“When you’re finished with your fire, put it out before you leave home or fall asleep. When you clean up, place the ashes inside a metal can with a lid. Store the can outside, away from the home, until the ashes are completely cold,” fire officials said.