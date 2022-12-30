DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family managed to escape a Durham house fire Friday night that took nearly 40 firefighters to extinguish, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of W. Cornwallis Road, according to a news release from the Durham Fire Department.

“Upon arrival of the first engine, they reported heavy smoke and flames in…the house,” the news release said.

Four vehicles — an SUV, a truck, and two cars — were also burning when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews immediately put three hose lines into action and conducted a search of the home.

The three family members had already left the burning home, officials said.

“The fire was under control in 24 minutes and crews began hitting hot spots,” Durham Fire Division Chief Jim Cole said in the news release.

Photo from Durham Fire Dept.

Photo from Durham Fire Dept.

Photo from Durham Fire Dept.

Officials said 38 firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured.

The displaced family is staying with other relatives and the Red Cross was not needed, Cole said.

As of late Friday night, investigators were still working to find the cause and origin of the fire.