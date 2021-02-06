Family, friends remember 2 men killed in Durham shootings this week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday afternoon, dozens of community members gathered in east Durham to remember two men killed in two different shootings this week.

The group held a balloon release near the intersection of Cushman Street and Plummer Place where police said 38-year-old Antone Baines was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

Corey Gooch, 40, was murdered shortly after that on Hardee Street, and police said the shootings may be related.

Saturday, the group held red, white, and black balloons and shouted “justice will be served” as they released them into the sky, as right now there is no word on if any arrests have been made in these shootings.

Pastors and advocates called for people to put the guns down and for those in the community who know something about these recent shootings to come forward.

Gooch’s aunt, Dr. Cheryl McNair, said he leaves behind a wife and two sons. She said they are calling on city leaders to do more to curb the violence.

“He loved people and he would do anything for anybody,” McNair said. “A lot of these people aren’t killing because they want to, they have got into a place where they have drug habits. I just want to say there’s got to be another way. We’ve got to do something in this community to help with these mental issues.”

A memorial quilt was also put on a display at Saturday’s event that includes names of hundreds of people who have been murdered in Durham since 1994.

According to the latest data from police, at least 18 people have been shot so far this year and five of those individuals have died.