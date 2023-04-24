DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham leaders are celebrating the opening of a new center that will help victims of sexual, family, domestic violence, and human trafficking better navigate the legal process.

City and county leaders attended the Durham Family Justice Center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, ahead of its grand opening Tuesday.

This center’s goal is to bring all of their needs into one place, like housing assistance and help navigating the legal system.

“When you go to court, sometimes it’s like talking to a doctor or a mechanic. They just use a language that you’re not really familiar with and you don’t understand and our job is to make that simple to edify you and get and guide you through that process,” said Jeff Whitson, center director.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry said there’s a big need for a center like this because assault on a female is the most frequent charge that comes through her office, outside of traffic-related charges.

Deberry said survivors often need more help than people realize.

“We’re prosecuting, the police are arresting but nobody asks them what they really need and how they can get through this so our partnership with the family Justice center will hopefully do that,” Deberry said.

The center’s director said they plan to expand their services in the future.