Family not able to use shower because of leaks at McDougald Terrace in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Imagine not being able to bathe in your own home for days.

That’s what Latesah Cotton, Davyonne Delanney and their seven kids are dealing with at McDougald Terrace — even on Christmas Day.

“We want to feel like while we got the pandemic going on, we’ve got a safe and a good place to stay,” said Cotton.

But Cotton tells CBS 17 every time she turns on the shower, water cascades into the kitchen below.

“There’s no way the ceiling, when you cut on the tub, that it should be pouring out water from the tub right away,” she said. “As soon as you cut on the water, it starts pouring out the ceiling.”

Cotton said she noticed the leak on Wednesday and immediately called the Durham Housing Authority’s maintenance line. She said someone assured her they would come out and repair it that day, but no one ever showed.

“They didn’t even try to come and look at it,” she said.

Then, on Christmas Day, Cotton said her kids tried washing up in the bathroom sink, but that starting to leak, too.

“We already dealing with a lot, kids in remote learning, people out of jobs, and then you come with this and the kids can’t even take a bath upstairs in the tub, let alone wash up in the sink,” Cotton said.

CBS 17 called the DHA maintenance line with Cotton on Christmas Day. The person who answered sent someone to repair the leak.

But Cotton said once she turned the shower on, water started to leak again.