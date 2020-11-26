Family of woman hit by car after deadly shooting in Durham says he’s always worried for their safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people are recovering in Durham after being hit by a man who lost control of his car after he was shot and killed while driving.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Liberty Street and Railroad Street just east of downtown Durham.

Police said a man was driving when an unknown suspect shot and killed him while he was driving. This caused him to lose control of the car and hit five pedestrians, including one child.

Police have not yet identified the man who was shot and killed. Also, authorities have not yet released any information on a suspect.

Surveillance video that CBS 17 obtained shows the shooting started on Eva Street. In the video, two vehicles can be seen going up and down the street and gunfire can be seen coming from at least one of the cars.

The victim ended up turning onto Railroad Street where he was fatally shot, which caused him to hit multiple people who were standing outside.

Saira Flores, 23, is one of the pedestrians who was struck. Her father-in-law, Danilo Meza, told CBS 17 she was struck while standing outside of her car parked at the intersection. He said she has multiple broken bones in her pelvis area and she will undergo surgery on Friday.

Meza said he was there when it happened.

“She was on the ground,” Meza said. “I didn’t know what happened to her.”

After it happened, Meza said he saw someone try to run from the car that crashed.

“He saw the other man getting out of the car, so his first instinct was to get him down so he wouldn’t run away,” Meza’s son told CBS 17.

Meza’s son told CBS 17 his father and some other people at the scene were able to hold the man down until police arrived.

Meza said his family lives near the intersection and that stray bullets flew into their home six months.

The family is demanding something be done to stop the gun violence.

“If there was a misfired bullet, it could’ve killed someone,” Meza said. “I’m worried for my family’s safety all of the time.”

Meza told CBS 17 that Flores’ friend, 25-year-old Ceila Maria Maradiaga, and her 7-year-old daughter, Isis, were also hit by the car and taken to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Both Maradiaga and her daughter were released Wednesday night and are expected to be OK.

A fourth male pedestrian suffered a leg injury in the crash, but he is expected to be OK.

CBS 17 is still waiting to get information on a fifth pedestrian who was hit.