Family, police seek answers in dad’s 2016 killing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A family is seeking answers after their loved one, Antoine Troublefield, was shot and killed outside his friend’s apartment in Durham in October 2016.

Troublefield’s family said he was living in Chapel Hill at the time and was visiting his friend’s apartment on Wiggins Street in Durham.

“He was actually going out to his car to get cookies for the children, he got the cookies and was turning back to go back inside the house when somebody shot him,” said Linda Jeffries Hunter, Troublefield’s aunt.

Police said Troublefield was shot multiple times by a drive-by shooter in a light-colored vehicle.

Troublefield’s friend took him inside the apartment, where he died from his injuries.

Troublefield left behind his son Jaedon, and a family who is still wanting to know exactly what happened and why someone would do this.

“Antoine didn’t have any enemies, he wasn’t into drugs, he wasn’t into a gang,” Hunter said. “He wasn’t that kind of person, he was just a fabulous person.”

Authorities are still looking for answers as well, as Durham police Cpl. Jesse Green said they currently do not have a solid description of a suspect or a suspect’s vehicle.

“It’s extremely frustrating, it’s been more than three years at this point,” Green said.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

Troublefield’s family said they are hopeful there will be an arrest.

“We really have hope, we really have hope that someone out there knows what actually happened, and someone saw something,” Hunter said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Durham Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case tip line at 919-560-4118, CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200, or the DPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 919-560-4440.

