DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man who was always willing to help — that’s how Sequena Pettiford describes her son.

She and other family members identified the victim of Thursday’s homicide in Durham as 17-year-old Keydren Pettiford.

According to his mother, Keydren was in the neighborhood taking care of his grandmother.

She said his body was found at an abandoned mobile home just down the street on Carter Avenue Thursday afternoon. His mom tells CBS 17 Keydren and some of his friends would meet there.

Sequena Pettiford said her family found the location of Keydren’s body before law enforcement.

Neighbors across the street from the mobile home said it’s been abandoned for about three years.

“It’s a quiet street,” Carter Avenue resident Joel Badillo said. “We all know each other. And it’s weird because ain’t nothing like this happen before.”

Keydren’s mother said her son was in the Job Corps, getting ready to go back to class and graduate from Hillside High School.

Dozens of police officers were on the scene where Keydren was found for hours Thursday.

Keydren Pettiford (center) in a photo from mother Sequena Pettiford.

“We hear shots out in the distance, but nothing in this particular street,” a woman who lives beside the mobile home said.

Carter Avenue reopened around 5 a.m. Friday, hours after officers initially began their investigation. There’s no word from Durham police yet on any suspects in this case.

A few hours after Keydren’s body was discovered, some of the police officers left the homicide scene and responded to a chase that ended in a crash and foot pursuit on TW Alexander Drive. Durham police say two people from that incident are in custody.

K-9 units were seen walking through the woods nearby. As of Friday evening, Durham police reported the shooting investigation and car chase were not related.