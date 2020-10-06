Family reunited with dog that was stolen in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A family has been reunited with their dog after it was stolen from their property in Durham.

The family said after CBS 17 aired the story Monday evening, more people got involved to help find the dog. By 10 p.m., the family knew where the dog was and was able to bring him home.

“Thank y ’all so much for getting it out quickly. It helped us get him back. As soon as y ’all aired it, more people got involved and by 10 pm I knew where he was,” Cameron Andrews said.

Andrews said surveillance video from his business on Friday showed a group of people hitting and wrestling his son’s dog.

Andrews says his 6-year-old son, Camden, and boxer mix, Rubble, have a tight bond.

He says the dog was a Christmas present named after Camden’s favorite character on Paw Patrol.

He says on Friday he took his sons out for the evening, and an employee called him to say Rubble was running around the property.

Andrews says at the time he wasn’t worried because that wasn’t unusual.

However, when they got home Friday night, Rubble was missing.

Andrews checked surveillance video from his business behind his home on Leesville Road. He says the video showed around 7 p.m. a group get out of a car and for several minutes wrestle with Rubble on a property across the street. He says they grabbed a stick and hit the dog.

Andrews says the group eventually dragged the 70-pound dog into their car and drove off.