DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Russia invaded Ukraine Ruslan Golovashchenko, a seven-time Ukrainian ballroom dancing champion, was visiting the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Durham. He was unable to return home to his wife and children.

Exactly one year ago, the studio hosted a fundraiser to help his wife Olena and two daughters escape.

“Three days gone and I realized that nothing will ever be the same again,” said Olena Golovashchenko. “So, I took my mom, my two daughters, my two dogs and was in a panic; I slowly moved to the border.”

The couple reunited in Romania.

“When we meet each other, we cried, so everybody was happy, it’s like happy ending,” Ruslan Golovashchenko said.

They then moved to Italy.

Last month, they were able to move to Durham after Ruslan Golovashchenko’s childhood friend and Fred Astaire Dance Studio Owner Yuriy Simakov sponsored them through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Many of the studio’s instructors are from Ukraine, some were even Ruslan Golovashchenko’s former students.

“Everybody knew him, so it’s nice to see him here and feel like we help and get his knowledge,” Simakov said. “So I think he’s gonna bring a lot of great knowledge to our studio, to dance community and to Triangle over all.”

Ruslan Golovashchenko said the toughest part of the past year was leaving behind the dance studio and community in Kyiv he worked his whole life to create.

“It was like a family, so we lose like part of the family of this part of our life,” said Ruslan Golovashchenko. “And now we want to create again something like this here.”

The family visited the studio several times over the years. He said the family discussed eventually moving to America, but never expected it to be so sudden like this. Their daughters Anna-Maria and Anna-Liza are nine and seven.

While Anna-Maria doesn’t speak English yet, she does know a universal language- dance. She’s already taking lessons at the studio.

After all, her parents met as dance partners. Now ready to continue their life’s work in the United States.

“This is the country of opportunities, where, you know, we could fulfill our dreams,” Olena Golovashchenko said.

Olena Golovashchenko said that dream includes one day running their own dance studio. Right now, Ruslan Golovashchenko is a dance director at the studio in Durham, training both amateurs and professionals in North Carolina and Virginia.

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have come to the United States since the war began.