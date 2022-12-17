DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field.

“Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National Championship is special, the battle for the red banner is special,” said Austin Bennett, with the NAIA.

Football teams from Keiser University and Northwestern College went head to head in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship game, bringing in some fans who traveled hours to be there.

“A long ways, about 24 hours,” one fan said. “We drove.”

“How cool is that? Keiser University from West Palm Beach, Florida coming into town, Northwestern College out of Orange City, Iowa, bringing their friends and family and fans here to Durham for the National Championship event,” said Marcus Manning, with the Durham Sports Commission, who helped organize the event.

Before kick-off, some out-of-state fans took time to see what the local area has to offer.

“We went to the University of North Carolina and checked out all of those buildings and the football stadium, it was pretty cool,” one fan said.

Organizers say putting it all together took some time.

“It takes a total of one team, one group type of effort,” Manning said.

But all of that effort paid off, with NAIA officials saying Durham couldn’t have been a better host.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things, the hospitality, the experiences that the folks at the Durham Sports Commission have put on, the welcoming from the community from the hotels, to the restaurants, to anyone that they interact with has just been first class,” Bennett said.

The Northwestern University Red Raiders took home the win with a final score of 35-25.