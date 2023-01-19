NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNCN) — A little over a year since his death, Christie’s — an auction house in New York City — will present the collection of the late legendary fashion editor and N.C. Central graduate André Leon Talley for auction in February.

The collection features a selection of custom couture, personalized handbags, and artwork, Christie’s said Thursday in a news release.

The sale features a Set of Two:

a personalized brown monogram canvas hardsided train case and a brown monogram canvas hardside train case which were featured in the “Sex and the City” movie, and

a gold brocade caftan by Dapper Dan and Talley’s iconic Straw Boater hats.

The collection is also highlighted by Andy Warhol’s “Candy Box (True Love)” painting, a personal gift from the artist to Talley, Christie’s said.

Talley was the first Black man to hold the title creative director of American Vogue.

“Mr. Talley held a rarefied status in the fashion industry. His discerning taste extended well beyond fashion and his personal collection encompasses haute couture, handbags, jewelry, fine art, literature and decorative arts. As a whole, the collection is both glamourous and intimate, reflecting his decades-long relationships with icons including Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg , Ralph Rucci, Tom Ford, Diana Vreeland and Anna Wintour,” Christie’s said.

Proceeds from the live and online auctions will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina; both of which were close to Talley’s heart, Christie’s said.

Talley died Jan. 18, 2022, at age 73.