DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly wreck early Sunday morning crash has shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in one part of Durham, police say.

The closure is between the Page Road and Miami Boulevard exits and is expected to remain closed for several more hours, police say. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map originally showed it was scheduled to end around 9 a.m., but the time was pushed back to noon.

While the Durham Police Department has yet to release more details about the crash that caused the closure, they did confirm to CBS 17 it was fatal.

(North Carolina Department of Transportation)

According to the NCDOT, the road closure began shortly after midnight Sunday. As of 7 a.m., crews are still working to clear the scene and perform emergency road work.

The NCDOT website recommends those needing to continue east on I-40 take the Miami Boulevard exit (Exit 281), turn left onto S. Miami Boulevard, turn left onto Page Road and then take the ramp to get back on I-40.