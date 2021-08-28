Fatal shooting at Durham apartment complex marks fourth in city overnight

Durham police responded to a fatal shooting at a local apartment complex at 3:01 a.m. Saturday morning. (Crystal Price)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police responded to an apartment complex fatal shooting overnight, marking the fourth person shot in the city before the sun rose Saturday morning.

Officers found an adult male with a gun shot wound to the back after arriving at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Jersey Avenue at 3:01 a.m. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mobile command center is on scene as the shooting is still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Durham police also said, while this shooting happened approximately one hour following a triple shooting at a local China Buffet, they do not appear to be related at this time.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.