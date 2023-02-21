DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A fatal shooting near a main Durham intersection closed a main road in the city Tuesday night, the Durham Police Department said.
Officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Holloway Street and Hardee Street just before 10 p.m. Holloway Street is closed between Hardee Street and N Miami Boulevard, police said in a tweet.
There is no information known about number of victims or any known suspects at this time.
CBS 17 has a crew en route. This is a breaking news story.