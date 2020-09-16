FBI helps Durham police arrest 3 brothers in deadly shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three Durham brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on Sunday.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hillsborough Road.

Otha Watson and a woman were both shot, police said.

Watson was taken to the hospital where he died later Sunday. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, Durham police, with help from the FBI Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, arrested three brothers in relation to the killing, police said.

Rashawn Harwell, 25, Taylor Jones, 27, and Larry Harwell, 28, were all taken into custody and each charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

They have been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Durham police said the brothers knew the shooting victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.