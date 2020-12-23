FBI offers $5,000 for info on suspect in shooting of Durham County deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Durham County deputy.

The FBI announced the reward Wednesday morning as they search for Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., of Durham.

On Nov. 14, the off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road.

On Dec. 2, a Blue Alert was issued in the search for 26-year-old Harris.

The alert, which is reserved for when an officer is injured or killed, said Harris is driving a black Acura with a 30-day temporary tag.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of the deputy, along with Armand Lewis-Langston.

Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris’ criminal history in the Durham area dates back to 2012. He is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison.

Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, was arrested at his home on Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities seized multiple weapons at Lewis-Langston’s home. The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history in Durham County that dates back to 2014.

The ATF is also offering a reward in the case.