RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new federal grant aims to make public transportation easier in east Durham.

The city says the $292,500 grant will cost to plan for a new mobility hub. If constructed, the Village Transit Center mobility hub would be in East Durham where Holloway Street, North Miami Boulevard, and Raynor Street intersect at The Village Shopping Center. With more than 3,200 riders, the area ranks second after downtown’s Durham Station for the most GoDurham passengers.

City officials said the hub would provide new accommodations for people with disabilities, comfortable waiting areas, quick stops, and reliable bus arrival times.

“We have more than 1,500 daily boardings at the Village, and with this award, we take the next step toward providing facilities with shelter, seating and lighting along with access to Durham Connect, and other mobility services for people to complete the first and last miles of their trips,” said transportation director Sean Egan.

The total estimated cost for Phase I of the VTC is $365,625. The city says local funding for project planning is included in its transit fund. Phase I will include preliminary recommendations for amenities, transit center, and access to transit design considerations, transit operational changes, conceptual layout design, and planning-level cost estimates.

Federal grant dollars are for the creation of a draft plan as well as real estate and market analysis. If funding from other sources can be secured for future phases, city officials say the VTC could be completed within the next five years.