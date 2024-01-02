DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was caught in possession of a firearm after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Durham, police said.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded Saturday to the area of North Roxboro and East Ellerbee streets following a report of a crash. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles jumped out and ran away from the crash site.

During the investigation, officers found a firearm under the driver’s seat of that vehicle, while several shell casings were located inside the car, police said. Officers then uncovered that the registered owner of the vehicle was a convicted felon.

Officers then tracked down the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Eric Jacobs, of Durham, and took him into custody, according to Durham police.

Jacobs is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor hit-and-run. He’s being held in the Durham County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.