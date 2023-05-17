DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged in an April armed robbery at a business.

Durham police said 40-year-old Darry Owens robbed a business at gunpoint in the 1100 block of North Miami Boulevard on April 22.

Three victims were inside a business when Owens pulled out a gun and demanded money, police said. One of the victims gave Owens her belongings and an undisclosed amount of money. Owens fled the scene.

On May 2, investigators charged Owens with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy. On Friday, he was charged with:

possession of a firearm by a felon,

felony flee to elude, careless, and reckless driving,

no operators license,

no liability insurance,

unsafe passing on a yellow line,

simple possession of Schedule VI, and

assault on a female from an incident unrelated to the robbery.

Owens is currently being held in the Durham County Jail on a $265,000 bond.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, please contact Investigator Ellison at 919-560-4281 ext. 29550 or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.