DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged in a string of cellphone store armed and attempted armed robberies in April.

Jaaron Marquis Meadows, 34, had been wanted in connection to the following crimes:

April 20 — attempted armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 4700 block of N.C. 55,

— attempted armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 4700 block of N.C. 55, April 24 — armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, and

— armed robbery of Cricket Cellular in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, and April 28 — armed robbery of Boost Mobile in the 4200 block of University Drive.

Meadows was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of West Parrish Street on Friday, police said.

Meadows is charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, and a misdemeanor probation violation. He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail under a $26,500 bond.

Police said Meadows is believed to be involved in several additional armed robberies of businesses in Durham and more charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Walker at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29311 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.