DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators have arrested a Durham felon in a fatal shooting in July.

Corey Juan Pettiford, 45, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Brandon Lamar Wiggins, also of Durham, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Holloway Street. Upon arrival, officers found Wiggins who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to the murder charge, Pettiford is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting a public officer, police said.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.