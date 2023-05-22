DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Monday afternoon it arrested a felon who was involved in a chase and robbery at gunpoint early in the morning.

The incident was reported around 12:05 a.m. Monday at a business in the 1100 block of North Miami Boulevard, according to a news release from police.

Three people were inside the business when the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash, police said.

One woman gave the man her belongings and some money before the gunman fled.

Around 4 p.m., police said Darry Owens, 40, of Durham was arrested in the incident.

Police said Owens was involved in a car chase before his arrest.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude, careless and reckless driving, no operators license, no liability insurance, unsafe passing on a yellow line and simple possession of marijuana, police said.

Owens is also charged with assault on a female from an incident unrelated to the robbery, according to police.