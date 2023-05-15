When deputies searched Laron Malik McCrae’s car they found a gun and cocaine, officials said. Photo from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Durham County arrested a felon Monday after he was involved in a crash during a chase, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop a speeding car, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

After he refused to stop, and while being chased, the driver was involved in a crash near Junction Road and Holloway Street, the news release said.

The driver then kept going to Hoover Road and Muldee Street, where he then jumped out of the car and ran into nearby woods, deputies said.

Laron Malik McCrae, 26, was caught after a short foot chase, deputies said.

When deputies searched his car they found a gun and cocaine, the news release said. No one was injured.

McCrae is facing various charges including flee/elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of cocaine and maintain a vehicle/place/dwelling for a controlled substance.

McCrae was later released on a $10,000 bond.