DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting off of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.

Ira Brandon Thorpe, 31, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon. The charge comes after Thorpe fired a rifle multiple times from his vehicle at a Mustang as it drove away from the scene.

Ira Brandon Thorpe is wanted in Sunday’s road rage shooting in Durham (Durham County Sheriff’s Office).

No one was injured, but the vehicle sustained damage after the shots were fired. The sheriff’s office said a total of eight rifle shell casings were recovered from the parking lot of the Handee Hugo’s on the 400 block of Pleasant Drive.

Thorpe and the driver of the Mustang were involved in a minor car accident, CBS 17 previously reported.

The sheriff’s office also said its investigation has revealed a plate number for Thorpe’s 2013 Audi A4: KBR-8300.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to call the sheriff’s office at either 911, 919-560-0900 or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.