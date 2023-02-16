DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people wanted in a Feb. 5 road rage incident turned themselves in this past week.

Tiffany Carr turned herself in on Feb. 10, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said. She was given a $10,000 secured bond for two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of storage of a firearm to protect minors. Carr posted bond and was released.

Ira Brandon Thorpe, 32, turned himself in Wednesday. He is charged with assault with intent to kill with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and two counts of storage of a firearm to protect minors. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and is currently in the Durham County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Carr was the passenger in a white Audi driven by Thorpe who fired multiple shots into a Ford Mustang after the two cars collided Feb. 5 at the Han-Dee Hugo’s off U.S. 70 and Pleasant Drive.

No one was injured, but the gunshots damaged the Mustang.