DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday a woman wanted in a Feb. killing has been arrested.

Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 5 death of 38-year-old Gregory Newsome who was found shot near Fay and Juniper Streets. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Greene, 48, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

She is in the Durham County Jail without bond.